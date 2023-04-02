Dakota State University held its annual Research Week Symposium late last month, and we’re impressed by the new levels of research being conducted by faculty and students.
Advanced research at South Dakota’s higher education campuses is a relatively new endeavor, as just 15 years ago the state Legislature and Gov. Mike Rounds asked the Regents to raise their research game. The Regents and universities have done just that.
On March 22, the public was able to see research projects conducted by 11 undergraduate students, five graduate students and four faculty. And while many outsiders think of DSU only in cybersecurity terms, research presentations included biology, animation and other academic areas, beside cybersecurity. Peter Hoesing, associate vice president for research and economic development, emphasized the robust variety of the research projects at the university.
The sophistication of the research was impressive, and it was perhaps most evident when keynote speaker Staffan Truve’ talked about cyber threat intelligence. Truve is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the company Recorded Future. DSU has a research relationship with Recorded Future, and the collaboration has achieved tangible results, according to Ashley Podhradsky, DSU vice president for research and economic development.
Truve talked about how his company gathers intelligence about cyber threats all over the world, mostly in prediction terms. He used an apt analogy: Most cybersecurity today is like building a big wall around a village. Companies and organizations want to build a bigger and stronger wall to prevent the arrows (cyber attacks) from hurting the village.
In the analogy, Recorded History conducts research to find out which cyber criminals have attacked similar walls in the past, or which cybercriminals have the expertise to penetrate the wall, or reading communications to see who might be planning an attack, so that organizations can thwart an attack well before it gets to the wall. Much of the cyber research is conducted using artificial intelligence.
In biology, senior Elsie Aslesen’s research found the presence of neonicotinoids (insecticides) in the eggshells of birds. The research started with pheasant eggs and expanded recently to 18 different species of birds with many types of diets, habitats and lifestyles. The research could lead to changes in insecticide applications on local farms that would improve waterfowl health.
It’s fair to say that DSU’s research has hit new highs, and there is no sign of research slowing down. It’s another reason for those of us in Madison to be proud of the work DSU is doing.