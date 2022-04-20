An annual rite of spring, with the school semester winding down, is the search by high school and college students for summer jobs. The year 2022 may be the best opportunity ever for students wanting to boost their future.
Summer jobs fill several needs on the checklists of those still in school:
- Money – Summer jobs provide income, helping students ease their financial dependence on parents. The income could also be used for a car, smartphone, vacation or to put in savings for further schooling like college or technical school.
- Information — Summer jobs provide an investigation into what adult jobs are really like. Observing a job or career from a distance, like seeing it in your town, on television or the internet, isn’t quite the same as actually going to the workplace. Working in the field a student is considering could increase enthusiasm for the field or perhaps show students that it isn’t the field for them.
- Experience – While a career or dream job may still be a few years away, future employers may well look to see if you have experience in the field they are hiring in. Seeing that the job applicant had a summer job shows the employer that you’ve experienced at least a little of the real world in that job. Even if the summer job isn’t in the field the student is considering, it shows employers you can take responsibility of performing work in the real world.
- Friendships – Many summer jobs available are those that work with other students. Working with new people could lead to short- and long-term friendships after the job is complete.
Why is this the best year? Because there are lots of jobs in many fields that are open and waiting. Employers are eager to hire and train summer workers. Pay rates are up across the board. Many employers have indicated they can provide flexibility to work around other time commitments in the summer. Students can also likely pick from several opportunities to choose the job that fits your checklist of getting information, experience or money.
The college school year ends in early/mid-May and high schools get out a couple weeks later. Now is the time to look at all the great opportunities this summer provides.