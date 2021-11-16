The city of Madison took on more than a dozen properties recently in a project with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (see Tuesday’s Daily Leader). FEMA provided the funding to buy out property owners in flood-prone areas, but the city ends up with the ownership, as well as maintenance responsibilities.
Combine these properties with dozens of others acquired in a similar program in the mid-1990s, as well as parks, ballfields, storage yards, garages, public gardens, water plants, substation sites, city offices and maintenance buildings, and we can see that the city of Madison owns a tremendous amount of real estate within the city limits.
We don’t have the statistics, but it’s possible that the City of Madison owns more land as a percentage within its borders than any other South Dakota Class A municipality. The properties do not generate property tax for the city, county or schools, and they all require mowing, snow removal, tree trimming and sidewalk repair.
This vast amount of real estate is begging for a comprehensive plan, a complete look at the possibilities of use and responsibilities that go along with them.
Some property has restrictions, especially the flood-buyout properties. No permanent structures can be built on them, but some other uses are allowed.
We think a substantial chunk of property along the creeks could help the city in its flood control efforts. When heavy rains or snow runoff come, these properties could handle “overflow,” taking on the water and helping prevent it from damaging homes or businesses downstream. There would be a lot of engineering and calculating to do, but we think it has extraordinary potential to prevent damage or even loss of life.
Public parks should be another factor. What are the current uses, and what are the potential uses? Should they be larger or smaller? Could they serve as tree nurseries, growing young trees into mature ones for transplanting elsewhere when they are needed, such as when ash trees are removed in large numbers? Could some parts of the parks be developed privately to provide new property taxes?
We don’t know the answers, but a city committee could explore them. We think it’s the most responsible thing to do, as the city takes on more and more property.