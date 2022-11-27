Billions of dollars have been lost by investors, speculators and gamblers who bought crypto currencies. The most high-profile collapse recently – FTX cryptocurrency exchange – appears to show $8 billion missing.

But there may be collateral damage: those involved in the support industry of “crypto-mining,” the process of creating the complex blockchain algorithms that are at the heart of electronic currencies. Think of crypto miners as suppliers to the industry, just like a steel maker is a supplier to a car manufacturer.