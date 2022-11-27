Billions of dollars have been lost by investors, speculators and gamblers who bought crypto currencies. The most high-profile collapse recently – FTX cryptocurrency exchange – appears to show $8 billion missing.
But there may be collateral damage: those involved in the support industry of “crypto-mining,” the process of creating the complex blockchain algorithms that are at the heart of electronic currencies. Think of crypto miners as suppliers to the industry, just like a steel maker is a supplier to a car manufacturer.
Crypto mining requires massive computing power, as in a huge complex with thousands of computers cranking away 24 hours a day. These server farms require a lot of electricity, so the miners look for electricity suppliers throughout the country and world with low rates, as well as low taxes. That sometimes mean rural areas. A mining company called Core Scientific based in Austin, Texas opened a $100 million data center last year in Grand Forks, N.D., aided by a $269,000 loan from the city. North Dakota has a number of mining facilities in the Bakken oil fields, powered by excess natural gas.
So just like a steel supplier would be hurt by tough times for the automobile maker, the crypto miners are suffering also with the industry in chaos. When the Grand Forks data center opened 12 months ago, Core Scientific shares were selling for $12. Today, they trade for around 13 cents.
There is plenty of damage going around: employees, banks, municipalities like Grand Forks, and the electricity providers who may have built new generating and transmission capacity to provide the massive amount of electricity. Fortunately, South Dakota has so far had limited exposure to the crypto collapse. A mining operation is North Sioux City was just sold by Compute North, which is in bankruptcy, to Foundry. A new operation is set to open in central South Dakota, but we’re told the terms for it to be established have much less risk to the community and power cooperative.
These operations may be helping change – for the better – our model of economic development. Attract new businesses, but substantially limit the financial risk in case the business quickly falls apart. It’s a good way to look at all types of businesses looking to expand in our area.