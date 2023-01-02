Attacks on electric utilities has increased this year, and we need to assist them to prevent dangerous results in South Dakota.
According to the Politico website, there have been substantial increased physical and cyber attacks on the U.S. power grid through August of this year. Those attacks don’t include a recent shooting at two substations in North Carolina, which left 45,000 people without power, or a physical attack on four substations in Washington, which left 14,000 people without power on Christmas Day.
Attacks on utilities aren’t restricted to urban areas. South Dakota has plenty, also.
We don’t understand why people would shoot at substations in rural areas, but it happens in our region, which not only leaves people without power, but can cost a lot to repair. Consumers utility bills need to cover the repair costs, either directly or through insurance premiums.
Cyber attacks are another critical area, and we’re stunned by the volume of attacks made on even the smallest rural electric co-ops or municipal systems in South Dakota. Some national defense experts consider cyber attacks on the U.S. electricity grid to be among the most common ways foreign enemites want to cripple the United States.
Utilities and co-ops are working aggressively to prevent attacks, and Dakota State University in Madison has trained many of the experts who are doing cyber security work and doing it well.
Those skills aren’t held by most of us, but we can still help by keeping ourselves alert to physical attacks. If we see someone vandalizing any electric equipment (shooting at a substations or overhead lines, trying to break into green pedestals within the city limits, or anything else), we should immediately call 911.
Because electric outages aren’t frequent in our area, we may forget that criminals are trying to attack the systems. Reliable electric power is crucial to all of us, not only for everyday lighting or heating, but for our computer-enabled lives, and we ought to try to help utilities and co-ops in their efforts to ward off attacks.