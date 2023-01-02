Attacks on electric utilities has increased this year, and we need to assist them to prevent dangerous results in South Dakota.

According to the Politico website, there have been substantial increased physical and cyber attacks on the U.S. power grid through August of this year. Those attacks don’t include a recent shooting at two substations in North Carolina, which left 45,000 people without power, or a physical attack on four substations in Washington, which left 14,000 people without power on Christmas Day.