Saturday marked the opening of the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center. It’s one of the biggest steps taken by Dakota State University in its quest to boost local entrepreneurship.
Prior to DSU’s mission change in 1984 from primarily teacher education to a focus on information systems, there was little need for helping create or sustain small businesses. But DSU has a strong history since then of trying to help start or expand businesses.
Among the first efforts was something called the Business and Education Institute (BEI), which utilized DSU faculty and staff to help businesses, especially with fledgling information systems challenges. Policies were established to ensure good legal standing for businesses started by faculty. Presidents over the years have encouraged various other forms of “outreach” or “economic development.”
Even so, most of the business or information systems graduates over recent decades have gone to work for existing businesses or government units, sometimes far away. We’re aware of important recruiters with the National Security Agency and others who need the expertise of DSU graduates.
We’ve always thought that the expertise of graduates could be used right here in Madison. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation constructed the Heartland Technology Center (now known as the DSU Entrepreneurial Building) north of campus to recruit information systems companies to come to Madison and hire graduates. There were a few successes, but many companies felt it was easier to move graduates where they had current operations rather than moving their companies to Madison.
So the new Paulson Center will focus on starting businesses, providing space and expertise to students and faculty to get their businesses off the ground. In turn, those businesses have a higher chance of prospering, hiring more local employees and becoming a part of Madison’s economy.
It isn’t easy to start a new business, and not all will succeed, but we’re excited about the possibility of emerging, successful enterprises being created and growing in Madison.