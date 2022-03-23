Dakota State University has announced its latest inductees into its Academic Hall of Fame (see Tuesday’s Daily Leader), and they continue a trend of being highly deserving of the honor.
Eric Johnson and Risë Smith will be inducted Thursday afternoon at the Mundt Library.
Johnson had an extraordinary academic career at DSU, serving as faculty and dean for over 36 years. He was one of the first to embrace information technology after the university’s mission change in 1984. For any of you who knew Eric, you knew that when he embraced something, he was all in. He had great ties to the Daily Leader in many endeavors, and he was the one who suggested establishing the George and Merrill Hunter computing lab in Beadle Hall. He published an academic journal called Text Technology, an early forerunner of analyzing text and writing using computers.
Smith also embraced the mission change and helped faculty with research, as well as publishing articles in journals on her own. Among the most notable was her “Philosophical Shift: Teach the Faculty to Teach Information Literacy,” also ahead of its time.
The Academic Hall of Fame was established in 2018 in an effort to bring greater visibility to scholarly work at DSU. Prior inductees include Dr. Clyde Brashier, Dr. Ruth Habeger and Dr. Zeno Van Erdewyk, all of whom were both remarkable educators and extremely dedicated to DSU.
We know (or knew) all five members as great persons as well as great academics. The selection committee is really on top of its game in picking the inductees.
We encourage the public to attend the induction celebration at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Mundt Library on campus.