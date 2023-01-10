I would like to express my appreciation to all the Madison and surrounding area residents who generously contributed to the local 2022 Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Your generosity resulted in raising over $13,000 in the local kettles.
Thank you to those who secretly dropped in larger bills and checks and to those who dug deep down in their purses and pockets to share a portion of the few dollars and coins that you might have had to help others in our area.
As a reminder, the money raised from the local kettle drive stays in Lake County and the surrounding area.
Thank you for allowing me and the other bell ringers to wish you a Merry Christmas and to converse with you as we rang the bell. Special recognition to Sunshine, Lewis and Runnings for allowing us to ring the bells in front of their businesses. Special thanks to Sunshine for letting us ring inside during the extremely cold and windy days. Also, we appreciate the following who volunteered their time to help me ring the bells this season: Kim Callies, Dan Bohl, Jerry Farrell, Steve and Betty Walker, George Meyer, Jerry, Jane and John Eilertson, Les Bulick, Jim Croswell, Dave Daniel, Country Swingers 4-H Club, Country Cousins 4-H Club, Lake County Aces 4-H Club and Lake County 4-H Junior Leaders.
Have a Happy New Year, and I will see you again during the 2023 Red Kettle Drive.