A thorough review of the Lake County siren system is being undertaken after letdowns during recent storms. Blue Valley Public Safety will inspect and repair all sirens in the county, with cooperation from city and county officials.
The siren system is in place primarily for human safety, so that people can take shelter to prevent loss of life or injury. The sirens don’t warn enough in advance to prepare any property to withstand a storm.
It’s certainly disappointing that not all sirens went off before the storm hit, particularly because there was little warning by just looking at the sky that afternoon. Two sirens didn’t have battery backups, so they don’t work when municipal power is lost. Others were damaged by the wind before they could be activated.
Our siren system should absolutely be prepared for power loss and for high winds, both of which regularly occur during storms when the sirens are needed the most.
The idea of cellphone warnings is also being discussed, which is a good idea. But the idea is only good if they are in addition to open-air sirens. The combination of the two warnings would be useful, but relying only on cellphone warnings would be grossly inadequate, given the fact that not all people have cellphones, and even those who do may not be carrying them or have them turned on all the time.
We recognize that some storms come up quickly and some are unpredictable in their paths. But storm warnings are a life safety issue, which should make it a top priority for local government officials.