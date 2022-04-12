Considering the impeachment process in South Dakota hasn’t been used in 105 years, it’s working suitably well in 2022.
The South Dakota House of Representatives voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg Tuesday (see page 1) by a vote of 36-31. The articles of impeachment are now sent to the state Senate for a trial to determine if Ravnsborg should be removed from office.
The impeachment articles concluded that Ravnsborg committed crimes that led to the death of pedestrian Joe Boever, and that Ravnsborg used his office to benefit himself in the investigation into the matter.
The term “impeachment” is still understood by some people to be removal from office, but it’s really just a legal parallel to “indictment.” The state House conducted an impeachment inquiry, then created a select committee on impeachment to listen to testimony. That committee voted 6-2, along party lines, against impeachment. Ravnsborg is Republican, and the House is predominantly Republican. We generally thought the committee vote meant the same party-line pattern would follow through to the full house, with a few legislators choosing otherwise.
Instead, enough Republicans voted to impeach to make the difference. We were pleased to see that legislators didn’t vote in lock-step with their respective parties, meaning at least some of them made the decision on their own rather than voting how the leadership decided.
It’s been a long, winding road since the accident in September 2020, with the emphasis on long. It took about a year of investigation to bring charges to the point of a trial, at which point Ravnsborg pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges. Then there was a settlement that removed potential civil proceedings. Then the Legislature began its work, which isn’t complete yet. The Senate will meet in May.
We believe the process isn’t perfect but has some checks and balances built in to improve fairness. We’d still like to see less partisanship along the way, with some party members voting for or against Ravnsborg based on his being a Republican.
Gov. Kristi Noem weighed in on the subject early and often in the process, and free speech is certainly allowed in America. We think she was within reasonable limits when she stated that Ravnsborg should resign. She may have gone a little far when she pushed for his impeachment, which is clearly a legislative matter and not a matter for the executive branch at all.
We’re ready to shift attention to the Senate and see how the trial proceeds. While some insiders may have already started counting votes, but we would hope most would wait for the process to play out before making up their mind for certain.
— Jon M. Hunter