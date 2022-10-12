Eight South Dakota legislators are calling for a special session of the state Legislature in November to repeal the state sales tax on groceries. We think a hastily called special session is the wrong thing to do.

The topic burst into the news in recent weeks when Gov. Kristi Noem, running for a second term, said she would propose and deliver the sales tax repeal. Analysts believe the repeal would allow South Dakotans to pay about $100 million less per year, and the state would not have that money for government purposes.