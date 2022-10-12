Eight South Dakota legislators are calling for a special session of the state Legislature in November to repeal the state sales tax on groceries. We think a hastily called special session is the wrong thing to do.
The topic burst into the news in recent weeks when Gov. Kristi Noem, running for a second term, said she would propose and deliver the sales tax repeal. Analysts believe the repeal would allow South Dakotans to pay about $100 million less per year, and the state would not have that money for government purposes.
Let’s put aside for a moment whether the tax should be repealed and focus on the call for a special session to address it. South Dakota’s citizen Legislature normally meets and passes its budget and laws during January, February and March. A special session outside that calendar can be called by the governor or by two-thirds of the members of each chamber of the Legislature.
There are many factors that would go into a decision about a special session, but we believe two aspects are paramount:
1) A change of $100 million or more annually (in perpetuity) must be considered within the context of the entire state budget. The governor is required to present a budget to the Legislature during the first week of December, and the joint appropriations committee is tasked with the overall budget as the session gets started in early January. It’s a hard-working committee, hearing budget requests about K-12 education, higher education, law enforcement, corrections, Game, Fish & Parks, tourism, highways, social services, Medicare providers, agriculture and more. How would a $100 decision affect those areas, and why should that decision be made in isolation just a few weeks before the thorough process starts?
2) An election will be held on Nov. 8 that will change the composition of the Legislature. If a November special session were held, the fate of the issue would be decided by some legislators who just lost at the ballot box, as well as those who chose not to run again. Why should we rush to decide this if the newly elected Legislature will be dealing with the big picture a few weeks later?
Repealing the sales tax is a great campaign topic for the next 26 days, but the passage or defeat of the proposal should not be rushed by a few weeks, but decided by newly elected legislators with the big picture in mind.