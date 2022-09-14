At a school just 50 miles from Madison, there is an extraordinary rallying of students, faculty and staff.
While most area schools are enjoying homecoming this month, and the school spirit that comes with it, Castlewood is banding together in a much more difficult way. Ultimately, we would guess that this time will bring the community together in a way no other event could.
On May 12 around 6 p.m., a tornado hit Castlewood and destroyed parts of the elementary school and the gym. In addition, a number of homes and businesses were severely damaged. The community was shell shocked.
The school year limped to a close in the next few weeks, but there was a sense of renewed spirit at graduation. People who attended remarked that it felt like “we can come back from this stronger than ever.”
Grades 5 through 12 grade started class on August 24 in their buildings, while pre-school through grade 4 started almost two weeks later using nearby churches. Last week, cement slabs were being poured for modular classrooms to be set on. The units were delayed like so many other things in the construction industry, but seven units arrived in recent weeks and three more are expected soon. They will be used primarily as classrooms, but also as a library and office space. The district hopes to move into the modular units in about a month.
There are plenty of other makeshift facilities: The school kitchen is in a trailer and a classroom is now the lunch room.
There is no underestimating the stress this can put on all parties. Even so, in true South Dakota spirit, it appears all groups are supporting each other and looking to the future. Construction of permanent facilities could begin as soon as next spring.
While Lake County and Madison sustained substantial damage the same night, the damage to the north was worse. We admire all those in Castlewood who are turning an awful storm into a brighter future.