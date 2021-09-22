At several Dakota Energy meetings, Guzman’s representative and Dakota Energy CEO said Guzman has one fixed power rate and the fuel adjustment clause on the Kit Carson Electric Coop’s power bill was for “something else” or “propane.” If you go to KCEC website, look for forms/billing data; you will see the following:
“14. Fuel Adjustment charge recovers fluctuations in the cost of power from our power supplier Guzman Energy that are not currently collected in our base rate.”
The DE management left out the two most important issues to vote on in the 9/8 Miller meeting, stating the members do not have the right to make those changes. South Dakota law gives the authority to amend the co-op bylaws to the members, not the board. Also, the Articles of Consolidation require DE to purchase power from electric cooperatives (not from “for-profit” corporations).
This board has signed a “Letter of Intent” to buy power from Guzman Energy. This is a multimillion-dollar agreement they made with their new friends without even going out for bids! To make matters worse, it’s a secret agreement the members/owners aren’t allowed to see. Now at all of the member meetings there’s a Guzman person watching over these board members. This board appears to be totally under Guzman’s control, which is a huge conflict of interest. We don’t need these Guzman people interfering in this co-op.
This is why we continue to question this DE management on their poor conduct. The members/owners need to get co-op bylaws updated to limit what this board can do without member/owner approval.
This co-op belongs to the members/owners; it is not the exclusive property of the board. The members/owners need to get involved or we will not be a cooperative and will not have a voice.