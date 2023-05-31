Starting July 18, downtown Madison will host six consecutive Thursday nights of music, entertainment, food and family-friendly enjoyment. The “Downtown in Madtown” event series has been a great success.

We weren’t sure it would be when it was first proposed. Some South Dakota communities would have “street dances” that would occasionally have troubles with overdrinking, bad language and fighting. But the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce put together a great series of evenings over the years that have been terrific.