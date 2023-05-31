Starting July 18, downtown Madison will host six consecutive Thursday nights of music, entertainment, food and family-friendly enjoyment. The “Downtown in Madtown” event series has been a great success.
We weren’t sure it would be when it was first proposed. Some South Dakota communities would have “street dances” that would occasionally have troubles with overdrinking, bad language and fighting. But the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce put together a great series of evenings over the years that have been terrific.
In fact, it’s the kind of event that most small towns would love to have — lots of people getting together to enjoy music, shop in local stores, eat and enjoy each other’s company.
Now that it’s proven successful, we’d like to explore the possibilities of building on that momentum and have more events downtown that draw good crowds. Discovery Days (an evolution of the old Crazy Days and Art in the Park) is another success that everyone seems to enjoy that brings people downtown.
Are there other possibilities for events? Or maybe extend Downtown in Madtown to a seventh night? Or perhaps arrange for more Dakota State University homecoming events downtown beyond the Saturday morning parade?
There is more we should be doing to boost downtown traffic beyond hosting events. More businesses should consider taking advantage of the Façade Improvement program (while successful the last two years, there were no new applications so far in 2023 when we last checked). And more second floors above businesses should be renovated into nice apartments to encourage more downtown living, which would help restaurants, bars and other businesses. And we all should be looking to shop downtown whenever possible to help the businesses already located there prosper.
We consider the Downtown in Madtown series a great catalyst to further development of our city’s downtown core.