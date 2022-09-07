Considering a half-century has passed since the first dredging of Lake Herman, it’s not surprising many local residents aren’t aware of the action.
A comprehensive study in 1969 published by Dr. Clyde Brashier of Dakota State University and T.W. Edminster of the United States Department of Agriculture was titled ”New Life for Prairie Lakes.” The opening sentence of the paper stated, “The inevitable end for prairie lakes is that of death.” It concluded that the southeast end of Lake Herman would be filled in by silt in 15-20 years, and the entire lake could be consumed by silt in 25-30 years.
Brashier and Edminster’s paper was a call to action, and local, state and national officials took note. Not long after, silt dams were constructed on a number of creeks to reduce the flow of silt into Lake Herman, and a six-year dredging project commenced to remove silt already in the lake.
More than 2,000 acre-feet of silt was removed from the lake, or nearly 25% of the silt at the bottom of the lake, and placed on a field to the north of the lake. However, silt continued to flow into the lake during the dredging years, reducing the net effect of dredging.
Brashier, along with Constance Churchill and Dan Limmer, published another paper in 1975 titled “Evaluation of a Recreational Lake Rehabilitation Project.” Again, the study was comprehensive and made evaluations of the effects of dredging, both positive and negative, to all aspects of Lake Herman.
He pushed hard to boost efforts to stop silt from flowing into the lakes and to reduce shoreline erosion, stating that dredging is worthless unless the inflow is stopped.
Low water levels in 2022 make it clear that Lake Herman needs another round of dredging. It has certainly taken on more silt in the last five decades, and water levels can get so low that boating can only be done in parts of the lake by shallow watercraft such as jet skis.
The MadMan Mini Triathlon, held in early June at Lake Herman, was forced to cancel the swim portion of the triathlon because swimmers were scraping their hands on the bottom of the lake when completing a swim stroke.
The initial dredging wasn’t particularly complicated. A flat-bottomed boat held a large pump which pulled up silt off the bottom of the lake. There were floating pipes that extended to shore and emptied the silt near Territorial Road. Excess water flowed back into the lake into an underground aquifer. The remaining soil allowed lakeside trees to flourish.
We recognize there are a lot of regulator hoops to jump through, but that shouldn’t deter us from renewing this wonderful lake for another half century.