Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Considering a half-century has passed since the first dredging of Lake Herman, it’s not surprising many local residents aren’t aware of the action.

A comprehensive study in 1969 published by Dr. Clyde Brashier of Dakota State University and T.W. Edminster of the United States Department of Agriculture was titled ”New Life for Prairie Lakes.” The opening sentence of the paper stated, “The inevitable end for prairie lakes is that of death.” It concluded that the southeast end of Lake Herman would be filled in by silt in 15-20 years, and the entire lake could be consumed by silt in 25-30 years.