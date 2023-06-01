Several entities, including the state of South Dakota, nonprofit health-care systems and private businesses, are either currently expanding mental health services in the state or plan to do so in upcoming years.

No one seems to doubt the need for increased mental health services, especially in areas like substance abuse or violent behavior. Most calls for reform of the criminal justice system include some element of more mental health services. Many newspaper stories have been written about the importance of providing health services to criminals, homeless persons, veterans with post-traumatic stress issues from their military service and more.