We take this moment to express appreciation to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, which attended to this week’s tragic house fire on N. Harth Ave.
The emergency call came around 9:30 p.m., and the house was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters not only worked to put out the fire but entered the burning home to look for people to save.
The effort is even more extraordinary knowing that people who put their own lives on the line are volunteers, a long tradition in Madison as well as many other cities in South Dakota. Only five departments – in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Watertown and Huron – employ paid professionals. The other 329 departments are volunteer.
The Madison Fire Department has 30 members and provides fire protection for approximately 10,000 residents in Lake County, covering about 350 square miles. Madison has mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments. The city of Madison and other local governments buy equipment and arrange for training, but only the fire chief is paid.
Aside from recognizing the department, there are other things we can do, and that’s reduce the workload of the department. Wouldn’t it be great if we had a well-trained department and never needed to call on them in an emergency?
First, we need to make sure our homes and businesses are less likely to have a fire: remove clutter which can act as fuel in a fire (that’s the primary reason the City of Madison sponsors the citywide cleanup each May, to get rid of excess stuff that could cause or make a fire worse). Make sure electrical and natural gas service is up to code and not overloaded. Have an emergency escape plan for all members of the household.
Also, install smoke detectors on every floor of the house, with fresh batteries twice a year. To make it easier, the fire department has smoke detectors available free of charge. Just stop by the Fire Hall at 200 S.E. 3rd St. and pick them up.