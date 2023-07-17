The final phase of repairing Minnehaha Creek through the west suburbs of Minneapolis has begun — the final touches of what might be considered one of the most successful rehabilitations of a waterway in America.
We should take notice, learn what to do and start a similar rehabilitation project for Memorial Creek and Silver Creek that run through Madison.
Perhaps the first step is to acknowledge that these two local waterways need fixing. Over the years, the creeks alternate from bone dry to overflowing. There was substantial damage from floods in July 1993 and September 2019. Despite buyouts of land and removal of structures, there is still concern fpr flooding to homes and businesses nearby.
Each of the creeks carries excessive phosphorus and nitrates, which end up feeding algae blooms in Lake Madison, Brant Lake and beyond. There is also plenty of debris in both creeks, from simple litter to tires and bicycles, and erosion carries silt to Lake Madison.
Minnehaha Creek in Minnesota had similar challenges. Development — both residential and industrial — treated Minnehaha Creek like a drainage ditch as land was paved next to it. Development made the creek “flashy” or prone to rapid rising and falling. When it storms, the rain runs off hard surfaces and out of pipes, brims the creek and rushes downstream, increasing the concentration of polluted runoff. The result was that water moved so fast down the creek that it eroded the banks, swamped nearby properties and loaded the lakes of south Minneapolis with nutrients. making them increasingly unsuitable for swimming.
Today, Minnehaha Creek is already significantly cleaner as it flows past Hopkins and St. Louis Park. The creek now bends as it used to before it was straightened, parks and nature preserves have been added and new housing has been built, all respecting nature along the way.
We’ve made a little progress locally by removing structures near the creeks and planting grass to replace them. But with due respect to those who helped with these changes, the effect has been relatively small.
We could be just as successful here, and our creeks could be among the most attractive natural parts of our city, rather than something we complain and worry about. If we learned the lessons from Minnehaha Creek and made important changes throughout the county, they could be beautiful waterways that would rarely – if ever – overflow. If they did, they could safely overflow and not damage property or risk lives.
While water quality issues need to be addressed throughout the county, many improvements can be made within the city limits of Madison. Who will take a leadership role in getting the rehabilitation started?