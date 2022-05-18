The South Dakota Legislature’s executive board assigned lawmakers to interim studies on Monday.
All summer studies are important, but two that interest law enforcement the most in Lake County are the “regional jails and state correction plan” and the “incarceration construction fund.” Unfortunately, there are no legislators from District 8 assigned to those committees.
Lake County’s law enforcement is interested in these two summer studies because we have a jail and it needs replacing. A bond issue to build a new, much-larger facility failed at the ballot box in recent years. It still needs to be replaced.
The studies were created by the 2022 Legislature. Often, when lawmakers don’t get a particular bill passed but want to bring it back in a future year, they create a committee to study the topic between sessions, which occur each winter.
The topic of regional jails is a perfect one to study outside the pressure of the legislative session. Both the state of South Dakota and its counties have responsibilities for incarceration and need to cooperate. But they also differ in capacity, capabilities, funding sources and more. In general, county jails are intended for shorter-term sentences (generally less than a year) and to house some accused people waiting for trial. The penitentiary system is generally intended to house longer-term criminals. There are also transportation issues between the two systems, as well as transfers within each of the two systems. Incarceration is expensive, and it plays a big part in Lake County’s budget.
At the same time, a group will study a plan to replace and upgrade the state’s correctional facilities. The state hired a consultant, DLR Group, to study the facilities and concluded that the state facilities are deteriorating, not in line with modern corrections protocols, and need replacement and upgrading. The price tag could exceed $500 million in the coming years.
Both studies are important, but we strongly believe they can’t operate without working together. A statewide system of incarceration must include all stakeholders, consider the needs of both urban and rural communities, and consider more modern methods of correction including post-incarceration programs. The two groups should consider joint sessions, or at least a group of liaisons who can take information and progress from one study group to another. Without cooperation, there will be bills next session that could satisfy one interim study group but are oblivious to the other interim study group’s needs.
Cooperation, input and discussion is absolutely necessary to help South Dakota enhance its criminal justice system.
— Jon M. Hunter