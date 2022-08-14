Inflation (as measured by the consumer price index) over the last 12 months has been 8.5%, among the highest rates in decades. From 2015-20, inflation averaged only about 1.5% per year.
We’ve all read stories about why we’re experiencing this surge, although not everyone agrees on which factors really played the biggest roles: pandemic shocks to the economy, the surge in government spending, the war in Ukraine or many others.
Regardless, the surge in inflation is real and not many people are happy about increased prices for many everyday expenses. Yet the increase in inflation may trigger something that could help another part of the economy, and perhaps even contribute to lower future prices.
Many working Americans left the workforce during the pandemic; some chose not to risk exposure to the coronavirus, others needed to stay home with children who weren’t attending school, some two-income families felt they could make ends meet with one spouse working part-time.
Another group of workers over 60 decided to retire early. This last group saw the stock market soar and felt they had enough money to retire.
But as inflation rose and the stock market fell, those early retirees are considering going back to work. So are younger workers who believe that two full-time incomes might be the preferred path.
We believe that a notable number of workers will get back into the labor market, including here in Lake County. Inflation could be the number one reason, but we all may be better off for it.
Businesses that have had to cut production or hours may be able to return to something closer to normal. Worker shortages in critical areas like health care and education may start to ease. Employee turnover at some businesses may slow because there aren’t lots of other available jobs to choose from.
We’d rather not have 8.5% inflation, and we hope it comes down soon. But there may be a benefit: that the worker shortage in so many businesses and organizations may ease up, making life better for our whole region.