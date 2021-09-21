Businesses, consumers and citizens choose who they conduct business with every day. It may be as simple as walking into a store, or as complex as a legal transaction involving multiple assets.
Our best idea: choose who you deal with carefully.
Just last week, members of a Hetland, S.D., family accused of bilking millions from farmers due to risky speculation in the grain business have been sentenced to time behind bars. Hetland is just 32 miles from Madison.
Authorities say Jared Steffensen and his wife Tami Steffensen lost between $6 million and $10 million of H&I Grain’s money hedging commodities in 2016. Even though the Steffensens knew that their business was insolvent, they continued to reassure farmers they were fine, took their grain and did not notify state regulators as required by law.
We hear every day about scams conducted through email or over the telephone. In many cases, the scams offer deals that are too good to be true.
Other scams may involve unrealistic investment opportunities. On a huge scale, Bernie Madoff stole billions from wealthy clients. But there are small-time scammers who do the same thing to everyday folks, too.
The Hmong College Prep Academy in St. Paul, Minn., had raised money to expand its facilities. While it was waiting to start construction, a small New Jersey hedge fund called Woodstock Capital approached the board said it would invest the money, yielding incredibly good returns while taking on very little risk. The school board fell for it and lost almost $5 of the school’s money.
Many of these financial tragedies can be avoided. We should know who we are partnering with in any substantial transaction. Our odds improve if we know them personally, have seen their faces and are known by our friends or other people we trust. We’re more likely to choose good partners if we take our time, do the research, check references and conduct other due diligence.
Let’s encourage our families and friends to do the same. Sometimes it takes just once voice of reason to help avoid a financial catastrophe.