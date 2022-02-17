Dakota Energy (DE) Board of Directors President Chase Binger, in his November 15, 2021, letter to the editor in the Plainsman, badmouthed East River executive’s six figure salaries. Yet DE Manager and other employees receive six-digit compensation (Check IRS 990).
Manager Felderman in his Circuit Court Declaration called 17 outstanding citizens, volunteers and long-standing members of Dakota Energy “dissident and insurgent group.” Is this the work of the public relations group that DE recently hired? Felderman isn’t even a member of Dakota Energy. His accusation that the people circulating petitions were funded by East River is totally wrong, and he knows it. There are receipts available to show that costs were paid by concerned DE members, and petitions were circulated in accordance with the bylaws.
What is DE hiding in the Letter of Intent that was signed with Guzman Energy? After Magistrate Judge Duffy ordered that the Letter of Intent be released, Dakota Energy filed a Motion to Stay the Compliance to keep the letter from public eyes. No less than 20 attorneys were listed in the Motion.
Nowhere in the DE COOPERATIVE CONNECTIONS’ monthly minutes are motions about signing the Letter of Intent, filing lawsuits against members, or hiring all the lawyers. Who is paying for the lawyers? Is Guzman? If so, why are they filing the lawsuits under Dakota Energy’s name and how do they plan to charge it back to Dakota Energy members?
It seems to me that the job of a cooperative attorney should be to protect the entity by seeing that bylaws and articles of incorporation are being followed. Is it the job of the attorney to protect manager and board who aren’t? One attorney should be sufficient. Who are all the other attorneys representing? Why are attorneys harassing, subpoenaing, interrogating Dakota Energy members?