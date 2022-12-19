On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, a hardy crew of volunteers delivered about 6,000 pounds of food and over 600 Christmas gifts to 144 Lake County families, including about 290 kids. This effort was the culmination of the 40th annual Food Pantry Christmas Food and Angel Tree program.
To each of the literally hundreds of good people who helped feed your neighbors and provide hope through providing Angel Tree gifts for almost 300 kids during this Christmas season, we offer our very grateful thanks.
We also wish to especially recognize both the Madison Daily Leader and KJAM radio for their generous print and broadcast coverage of this program and throughout the year.
Sunshine Foods is a valued and highly appreciated partner to the Food Pantry throughout the year and especially helpful in making possible this Christmas effort. Also, Interlakes Community Action Partnership is a devoted and essential partner of the Food Pantry by delivering emergency food for the Food Pantry throughout the year.
The Food Pantry’s main purpose is to offer emergency food for individuals and families in Lake County, including sponsoring the Kids Pantry backpack program. The Kids Pantry initiative is currently providing “kid friendly’” food to 185 kids in Lake County public schools and Head Start each week during the school year.
To all who support the Food Pantry at this Christmas season and throughout the year, please accept our very grateful thanks.