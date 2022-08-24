The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that Dakota State University in Madison will receive nearly $1 million in new funding to help small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.
DSU has received many grants in many forms over recent years, so the announcement of another isn’t shocking news. But to us, it represents a continued expansion of funding beyond state of South Dakota and federal security budgets.
The SBA is part of the federal government, representing small businesses in the United States. Most of the rest of DSU’s funding from the federal government for cybersecurity comes from national security sources, such as the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and so on.
We’re well aware of the dilemma that small businesses are in when it comes to cybersecurity. Small businesses typically don’t have an Information Technology Department and are often unaware of how to properly defend their computer systems. Cyber attacks seem to morph right in front of our eyes, and the threats take different forms every day, week and month. And collectively, small businesses are critical to the nation’s economy and wellbeing.
The grant to DSU is for $999,933, as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program. There are roughly 90,000 small businesses in South Dakota, and we know of some that have been severely harmed by cyber attacks. The FBI’s Internet Crime Report stated the cost of cyber crimes against the small business community reached $2.4 billion in 2021. The SBA believes businesses nationwide have seen a 50% increase in attacks over the last year.
DSU President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “This is the goal of our Madison Cyber Labs, to be a hub for research, development and economic opportunity,” she said. “Our partnership with the S.D. Fusion Center, Consumer Protection, the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will offer a robust cybersecurity program for South Dakota’s small businesses.”
We’d love to see more and more activity in the new Madison Cyber Labs building on campus, and we think receiving grants from diversified sources is a key element of success.