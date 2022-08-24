Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that Dakota State University in Madison will receive nearly $1 million in new funding to help small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.

DSU has received many grants in many forms over recent years, so the announcement of another isn’t shocking news. But to us, it represents a continued expansion of funding beyond state of South Dakota and federal security budgets.