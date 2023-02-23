We’re proud of the way the Madison Public Library looks: a 1906 structure with a beautiful 1990s addition set in a downtown public park. But it’s the programs at the library that make it a big success.
The main function of a public library is to lend books to citizens at no cost. The idea was championed by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who donated hundreds of millions of dollars more than a century ago to build 1,659 “Carnegie libraries” in the United States, including the one in Madison. The deal with local municipalities was that the city must demonstrate the need for a public library, provide the building site, pay staff and provide free service to all. Twenty-four other South Dakota towns built Carnegie libraries, as well.
Even so, an attractive building with lots of great books is not enough, especially in 2023. Accordingly, the Madison Public Library for decades has provided other programs that any community would be proud of. Perhaps the most satisfying are programs for children, which include not only reading programs but also storytime, crafts, games, speakers, skits, even assistance with elementary school homework.
The lead story in Tuesday’s Daily Leader featured the library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB) putting on two short puppet plays on friendship and kindness, both written by Library Director Lisa Martin.
For adults, there are public access computers, Wi-Fi, movie and audio rentals, newspapers and magazines, sheet music and e-books. We’ve seen librarians assist patrons who are job hunting or looking for the right tax forms. The library hosted a monthly trivia contest recently for adults that was well attended and enjoyable.
There are online tutorials for using library resources, but we’ve found almost any request made to a librarian is quickly fulfilled. Sometimes, it’s enjoyable to go to the library without any purpose at all and discovering something interesting and new.
The Madison Public Library is a great institution, and we should all take more advantage of its programs.