We’re proud of the way the Madison Public Library looks: a 1906 structure with a beautiful 1990s addition set in a downtown public park. But it’s the programs at the library that make it a big success.

The main function of a public library is to lend books to citizens at no cost. The idea was championed by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who donated hundreds of millions of dollars more than a century ago to build 1,659 “Carnegie libraries” in the United States, including the one in Madison. The deal with local municipalities was that the city must demonstrate the need for a public library, provide the building site, pay staff and provide free service to all. Twenty-four other South Dakota towns built Carnegie libraries, as well.