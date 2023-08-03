We’ve seen so many examples recently of Madison and Lake County’s special relationship with its law enforcement.
The relationships are all about people: whether wearing a uniform or not, our local law enforcement officers and staff are treated like people. In many cities, citizens can’t see past the uniform, making conclusions about the person wearing it.
In turn, we’ve seen our officers treat citizens with respect, although they can respond to dangerous situations appropriately, and they do.
Tuesday night’s Downtown in Madtown event was coordinated with National Night Out, a nationwide community-building campaign that provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. In Madison on Tuesday, we enjoyed seeing all the conversations between officers and citizens, who appeared more as friends than in an official capacity.
Members of the Madison Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Game, Fish & Parks were all there, enjoying the event and each other.
In a community our size, we often know law enforcement as friends, neighbors, members of the same church or parents of our children’s friends. We sometimes knew the officers when they were children themselves. Trust us when we say these relationships aren’t the same in metro areas.
On Thursday morning, we saw a funeral procession go through town toward Graceland Cemetery. When police cars led the procession, other traffic pulled over, even if going in the opposite direction or on a side street. We saw workers on the side of the road stop their work for a few minutes and stand quietly while the cortege drove by. We saw drivers in cars nod to the officers in thanks for their traffic control service, and we saw the officers nod back in respect.
Let’s appreciate the relationship we have in Madison and Lake County with our local law enforcement. It pays off for us in so many ways.