For decades, South Dakota has been the beneficiary of one of the most green energy sources ever: hydroelectric power. It essentially uses the energy of gravity – water flowing down the Missouri River — to generate electricity. The dams built in the middle of the last century are still doing a great job after all these years. There are no carbon emissions, and power is delivered reliably and consistently, with the occasional disruption due to drought.

So why aren’t we building more dams? Well, there are a number of one-time drawbacks that are the reasons. First, land will be flooded upriver of the dam, sometimes taking out valuable farmland or communities and businesses. There may be fish or wildlife implications. The geography of the dam area must be right to maximize the gravity. There is a huge cost for construction.