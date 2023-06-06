For decades, South Dakota has been the beneficiary of one of the most green energy sources ever: hydroelectric power. It essentially uses the energy of gravity – water flowing down the Missouri River — to generate electricity. The dams built in the middle of the last century are still doing a great job after all these years. There are no carbon emissions, and power is delivered reliably and consistently, with the occasional disruption due to drought.
So why aren’t we building more dams? Well, there are a number of one-time drawbacks that are the reasons. First, land will be flooded upriver of the dam, sometimes taking out valuable farmland or communities and businesses. There may be fish or wildlife implications. The geography of the dam area must be right to maximize the gravity. There is a huge cost for construction.
Even so, we’d like to see continued research into new hydroelectric power sources.
A recent proposed project, called the Gregory County Pumped Storage Project, was recently cancelled because of the financial risk of the project. The plan was to create a huge new reservoir near the Missouri River, then pump water into it during times of excess power generation, usually in the spring or fall when demand for electricity drops. The water would then be released from the reservoir through turbines to generate more electricity during higher demand periods.
There was some opposition, but spokesman Tim Blodgett said it was not cancelled due to opposition, and they would continue to look for other sites along the river that would be better than the Gregory County site. The entities involved were MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services.
We believe the path to a carbon-free energy future will include all sorts of sources, including wind, solar, geothermal and perhaps some sources we haven’t thought of yet. But we also believe in the positive characteristics of river-based hydroelectric power and encourage further exploration into the potential here in South Dakotan.