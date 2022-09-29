We understand the frustrations of Madison residents whose streets have been torn up for some time.
The City of Madison has embarked on a huge, multi-phase water infrastructure project, which will cost more than $20 million to complete. Fresh water, storm water and sanitary sewer pipes are being replaced, and a new water tower constructed.
All of the pipes run underground, mostly underneath city streets, but some of them in the boulevards run between the residential sidewalk and the curb. Huge construction equipment is needed to dig up soil, removing old water infrastructure, placing the new pipes and refilling excavated areas.
There’s more: New curb and gutter must be poured, streets replaced, landscaping repaired and new grass planted.
Most phases of the project have fallen behind original timeframes, spilling into the following year. Depending on weather and other conditions, some phases may even fall farther behind. That’s frustrating for those who can’t easily access their own driveway or have to drive on pothole-laden dirt roads that were once smooth asphalt streets. Add to that, there’s construction dust and noise, sometimes extending late into the evening or weekends.
Without minimizing the frustration, the reward at the end of the hassle is substantial. Fresh water pipes are replacing leaky, costly pipes; new storm sewers should handle heavy rains more effectively; and old sanitary sewers that backed up into residences will be replaced by new, efficient pipes.
But we’d like to emphasize one more point: The finished quality of the system is the most important thing, more critical than delays or hassles. We’ve seen a number of situations where the quality of a section wasn’t up to par, and it was torn up and redone.
Yes, there have been additional delays and inconvenience, but the section was done according to engineering specifications.
Let’s focus on the quality as the most important element.