Sixty-one years ago next week, President John F. Kennedy delivered one of the most remarkable nationally-televised addresses in our nation’s history.
It was on the occasion of Alabama Gov. George Wallace symbolically blocking the door to two black students at the segregated University of Alabama. Vivian Jones and James Hood had been admitted to the university, which was required by law, but Wallace was trying to keep them out. Some historians believe the event was a key element in the struggle for equal rights for blacks.
Kennedy spoke on national television that night (his speech is available to view at www.jfklibrary.org). After explaining the day’s events, he said, “I hope every American, regardless of where he lives, will stop and examine his conscience about this and other related incidents. This nation was founded by men of many nations and backgrounds. It was founded on the principle that all men are created equal, and that the rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”
The speech was remarkable in its simplicity, logic and eloquence.
It was the right thing to say at the right time. It should have been inspiring enough to cause a change in attitudes towardsrace and equality. Just three years later, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which should also have been enough to eliminate discrimination in America based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
As we know today, racism continues in the United States and in some ways is worse. Two weeks ago, a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., specifically targeted blacks in a supermarket.
We don’t have such overt racism and tension in Lake County, but there are occasionally subtle signs of racism. We can do something about that. Every person, regardless of skin color, deserves opportunities here as well as throughout the country. We can extend courtesy, opportunity, friendship, conversation and so much more to all people, no matter what they look like or where they’re from.
Kennedy concluded his address by saying, “This is a matter which concerns this country and what it stands for, and in meeting it I ask the support of all our citizens.”
(As a footnote, Wallace apologized to black civil rights leaders in the late 1970s for his past actions as a segregationist.)