The new Raven Precision Agriculture Center at South Dakota State University held its grand opening on Saturday, and we think it could be a big boost to the agriculture industry in eastern South Dakota.
Raven, headquartered in Sioux Falls but recently acquired by agriculture giant CNH, has long focused on precision agriculture, generally defined as the application of precise and correct amount of inputs like water, fertilizer, pesticides, etc., at the correct time to increase productivity and increase yields. It’s a complex field, and there is much yet to be understood.
That’s where the center at SDSU comes in. In 2016, SDSU became the first land-grant university in the country to offer both a bachelor’s degree and a minor in precision agriculture. Only 36 students have graduated so far with a degree in precision agriculture, but 82 students are enrolled in the precision agriculture major, and 57 students have declared precision agriculture as a minor this fall. Agriculture majors of all sorts, however, will study at the new building and gain understanding of precision agriculture.
In some ways, precision agriculture is like the lean manufacturing wave that boosted factory production in recent decades, focusing on reducing waste and boosting productivity. By applying the exact amount of inputs necessary, producers can see a reduction in wasted seed, chemicals and herbicides. The environment also benefits when excess fertilizers aren’t applied to farm fields and end up in creeks, streams and lakes.
“The new Raven Precision Agriculture Center features spaces to house modern precision farm equipment, 15 teaching labs, 12 research labs and 22 collaborative spaces,” said John Killefer, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “Scientists from a variety of departments and agricultural industry partners can collaborate in research, education and outreach activities.”
We’re confident that farmers in Lake County, many of whom have started pursuing precision agriculture practices, will take advantage of the research and tools that come from the new Raven Center. Our local economy and local natural environment will both benefit.