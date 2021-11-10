Become a volunteer bell ringer during the Red Kettle Campaign.
By giving just two to four hours of your time, you can make a direct impact on our local Salvation Army programs. Having a bell ringer at a kettle usually results in more money raised to help those in need in our community. The Madison area bell-ringing season begins in mid-November and the bells can be rung on any Monday through Saturday until Christmas Eve. Therefore, the impact of bell ringing is felt during the holiday season of love, joy and peace.
Those donating can choose between the standard method of dropping cash, coins and checks into the kettles. There is also the availability for donors to scan a QR code with their cell phones to bring up various options for donating electronically, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and credit cards.
While the pandemic has forced the Salvation Army to make some changes, the virus has also caused the demand for charitable giving to skyrocket. The local chapter has granted just under $8,000 of financial assistance to 86 families so far this year, to people ranging in age from 3 months to 85 years old.
While the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is conducted nationwide each Christmas season, the funds raised here in Lake County will benefit those within the county. In Madison, the kettles with bell ringers can be found outside Sunshine, Lewis and Runnings. To sign up to ring the bells, please contact me at 1-605-480-1606 or mwarns@svtv.com.