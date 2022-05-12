Voters in both the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts approved a consolidation of the two entities. The combined school district will begin operations in July 2023.
But this is just the first vote of two important ones to achieve the vision seen by organizers. The second, a bond issue to build a new school facility roughly in the center of the newly combined district, is next.
Regardless of the results in the second vote, the two districts will be combined a little more than a year from now.
Organizers of the consolidation were clear, in our view, that although the two votes were separate, they are intertwined. The statements were something like “If you don’t want to vote to build the new school, don’t vote for the consolidation.”
The vote for the consolidation was fairly close (55-45% at Oldham-Ramona, 51-49% at Rutland), so we aren’t sure how the next vote will go. Could it be “now that we’ve consolidated, it only makes sense to build a new school.” Or will it be “I favored consolidating, but not building the new school.”
There is plenty still yet to know about a new school building, including location and costs. But the administration of both districts, education consultant, parents, taxpayers and even students have been involved in the discussions. Both existing school districts are operating out of century-old buildings with additions in the last decade or so. The vote will depend somewhat on whether voters take short- or long-term views of the future for the new district.
So far, we’re pleased with the openness of the discussions and debates. We would expect the next round of discussions to be open as well.