Zoning regulations are laws written to set standards for the use of property, and are specific to a geographic area, like a city or county.
Zoning regulations are intended to protect the rights of neighbors and the common good. Similar types of uses, like factories with heavy truck traffic, are usually grouped together, while single-family homes are grouped together in quieter neighborhoods. Rules often include “setbacks,” which define how close to streets or property lines a structure can be, often to provide for traffic safety.
In South Dakota, zoning regulations are considered less restrictive than in most other states. In our view, there are two reasons: 1) our sparse population relative to land caused lawmakers to be less concerned about effects on neighbors, and 2) lawmakers generally want to encourage business and prosperity, and don’t want to create laws that would prevent it. In some cases, local officials allow zoning violations to occur even if the rules are in place.
We think the tide is turning and that we’ll need more zoning regulations and improved compliance in the future. South Dakota’s population is growing, and some cities are expanding quickly. Large-scale farm operations and value-added agriculture projects are also on the rise.
Here are a few examples:
- Sioux Falls is rapidly growing in all directions, and housing developments are being constructed in formerly agricultural areas. Those areas have farm traffic, animal operations that may cause odors, and seasonal operations that may extend throughout the night.
- A new pork processing plant is being constructed in east Sioux Falls that has neighbors bringing an ordinance to the November ballot.
- Rapidly expanding wind farms are being built closer to small airports, causing a danger for pilots. Of the 56 airports in the state, 34 are in locations with no zoning rules at all, even though a state aviation law requires them.
We understand the need for balance in zoning regulations, protecting the common good and providing public safety, while allowing many different uses of property for many purposes. But we also believe well-written zoning ordinances and fair compliance can provide the best quality of life for all of us.