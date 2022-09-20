Zoning regulations are laws written to set standards for the use of property, and are specific to a geographic area, like a city or county.

Zoning regulations are intended to protect the rights of neighbors and the common good. Similar types of uses, like factories with heavy truck traffic, are usually grouped together, while single-family homes are grouped together in quieter neighborhoods. Rules often include “setbacks,” which define how close to streets or property lines a structure can be, often to provide for traffic safety.