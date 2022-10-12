CO2 pipeline companies spare no expense with mass mailings and other forms of advertising to convince us they are a safe and valid business. The only legitimate claim is they intend to get their share of the multibillion-dollar government handouts and tax incentives available for carbon capture.
Although I am apprehensive about the myriad issues regarding CO2 pipelines, the focus of this letter is my concern for water availability and water pollution.
Big Sioux Rural Water System provides Dakota Ethanol with up to a million gallons of water daily. Summit has requested an additional 150,000 gallons per day. How will that affect landowners who irrigate? Shouldn’t they be informed about how it will impact water availability?
Increased water use by ethanol plants and CO2 pipelines will exacerbate water shortages and conflicts. Isn’t it ironic that they will be taking water from farmers who raise corn, and as a result, there will be less corn to supply the ethanol plants they are supposedly “saving”?
High pressure forces carbon through pipelines, so explosive decompression is a greater threat. In the event of a rupture, more CO2 is injected into the water forming carbonic acid, which is corrosive and increases acidity, leaching metals such as arsenic and uranium from surrounding rocks and sediment. Excessive CO2 in water has the potential to harm or kill living things.
The proposed route of the CO2 pipeline, in my situation, crosses an irrigated field with two wells, goes under a slough, and between Round Lake and Brant Lake. In close proximity are Long Lake, Skunk Creek and Buffalo Creek. Underlying these is the North Skunk Creek Aquifer.
Imagine the impact a pipeline disaster could have on my small piece of land. Can the water be restored to its original state, or would it be permanently contaminated?
What would it look like on a larger scale? A plume from a pipeline rupture can travel for miles. Does that mean Lakes Herman and Madison could be affected? What is the potential for serious injury or loss of life?
Research on the effects of CO2 contamination in water is limited. At the present, an analysis of such disasters has not been conducted because carbon capture is a fairly new phenomenon. Therefore, pipeline companies should be mandated to conduct environmental impact studies concerning water pollution by CO2 contaminants. They have the funds to do it, and they should.
It is up to county commissioners to put ordinances in place to protect citizens and our natural resources. What is a safe distance between pipelines and water sources? Who makes sure there is long-term monitoring for CO2 leakage? How sensitive and accurate is the technology? Are we prepared for a water catastrophe?
The agricultural industry relies on soil and water resources; economic development can only be sustained if it strengthens rather than depletes these resources.
Please join me in urging county commissioners to use their authority to uphold and defend the right of every citizen to clean air, safe drinking water and unspoiled lands.