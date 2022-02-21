Load limits were the topic last week at the Lake County Commission meeting as commissioners heard from Highway Department staff and users of the important roadway (see the Feb. 16 Daily Leader).
There are a few facts that everyone seemingly can agree on:
— The bypass is an important road for commerce. Consider all who rely on it to operate important services and businesses: Madison Regional Health, Gehl Manitou, Mustang Seeds, Interlakes Sport Center, Recykle, Persona and others.
— The road is not in condition to handle year-round heavy loads. Our research indicates that the bypass “evolved” from a dirt road rather than being engineered and constructed with today’s uses in mind.
— Spring thaws are an especially vulnerable time for road damage, which is why load limits are sometimes placed on various county roads during the spring.
Here’s the question: Should load limits be placed on the road to protect it from damage and the cost of extra repairs, or should commerce continue as necessary?
The commissioners agreed that heavy traffic needs to continue, which we believe is the correct decision. But it does create the likelihood of additional maintenance expenses, and that won’t solve the problem permanently.
Most county roads, including all the gravel roads, weren’t designed for today’s uses. Farm-to-elevator trucks used to be small, but are often semis today. No one 100 years ago expected tractor-trailers to be up to 65 feet long.
We don’t have any magic answers. We believe the bypass should probably be completely re-engineered and reconstructed. But who will pay for that? The future ownership of the road isn’t even clear between the city of Madison and Lake County. The state of South Dakota just rebuilt SD-34 through town, so they seem an unlikely source of funds.
For now, the road needs to remain fully open while officials figure out a long-term solution.