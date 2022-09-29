I wanted to take this opportunity to share important information regarding the upcoming general election, which will be held Nov. 8. South Dakota voters have the choice of voting in person on Election Day or by casting an absentee ballot.
South Dakota’s absentee voting processes have long been in place and provide numerous security measures for voters. Only registered South Dakota voters are eligible to vote absentee. Voters choosing to cast an absentee ballot are encouraged to account for mail processing and delivery times by allowing sufficient time for the return of the ballot to their county auditor.
To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to your county auditor. Absentee ballot application forms may be requested from your county auditor or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. County auditor contact information is also available on our website.
As required by state statute, the application form must be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable identification card. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution. Voters also have the option to in-person absentee vote with your county auditor up to the day before the election. Please contact your county auditor for office hours.
The deadline for voter registration in South Dakota is 15 days prior to any election in which you wish to participate. The voter registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 24. If needed, voter registration forms are available on our website or from your county auditor.
South Dakota’s Election Day processes are open to the public to observe and participate. If you haven’t served as an election worker in the past, I’d encourage you to contact your county auditor. These positions offer a rewarding opportunity to serve your community and help strengthen our democracy by playing a crucial role in ensuring free, fair, and accessible elections for all South Dakotans.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. As a result of the legislative redistricting process at the state and local levels, some of your voting district information may have changed. To verify your polling location, please contact your county auditor or visit the Voter Information Portal (VIP) page on our website at www.sdsos.gov. The VIP page also provides your sample ballot and absentee ballot information.
Our state has a great history of civic engagement that continues today with over 654,000 South Dakota residents currently registered to vote. The goal of all election officials in our state is to ensure every South Dakota voter has access to exercise their right to vote in fair and honest elections. Citizens exercising their right to vote is the foundation of our democracy and I encourage everyone to participate.