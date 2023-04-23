The Madison City Commission did exactly as it should have when it unanimously voted to deny a demolition permit to Brookings-based Opel Properties to destroy two structures in Madison’s historic district.
The main structure, known to some as the Pardy house, is on N. Egan Ave. across from Dakota State University. The house is listed as a “contributing resource” in Madison’s historic district and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Opel purchased the property less than two years ago, well aware of its historic status. Opel and people living in the neighborhood had clashed when Opel tore down two houses next to the Pardy house and put in duplexes that are out of context with the neighborhood and infringed on sight lines of the neighbor to the south. While Opel won the legal battle and built the duplexes over neighbor objections, the ill will was not forgotten by anyone involved.
Opel had tried to tell commissioners that the Pardy house was “pretty much used up” and needed hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade. Madison Building Official and Code Enforcement Officer Gary Zay disagreed, saying no maintenance has been done on the home in three years and that the building could be saved for far less than constructing something new.
Just from a common sense standpoint, a person or company shouldn’t be able to buy a nationally-listed historic home, let it run down, then say it can’t be saved and must be torn down and replaced with new construction. Thank goodness the historic district designation was in place.
So we tip our hat to the city commissioners, who were unified in their decision to deny the demolition permit. Commissioners did the right thing.