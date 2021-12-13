Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a huge investment in housing in South Dakota, combining funds from the federal government, state government, South Dakota cities and housing developers. Legislators will consider her proposal in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.
There’s a lot to like in this proposal, but there are also plenty of details yet to be filled in. Those details will be the difference between a successful program, and one that doesn’t do what we think it should.
One good thing is that it brings in lots of funding partners: the federal government has already appropriated the $50 million the proposal intends to use on sewer infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). It uses $150 million of state money in a year when we are projecting strong tax revenues. It requires $200 million from municipalities and $200 million from developers. The total of $600 million is a big total, enough to add thousands of new housing units throughout the state.
Another good thing is that it is apparently needed. We often hear – especially in Madison – that companies have difficulty hiring employees from elsewhere because of a housing shortage. Additional housing could help bring more people to Madison and South Dakota, boosting the economy.
We do need to remember that $400 million comes from taxpayers of one sort or another, and $350 million of that comes from South Dakotans. Will taxes be raised (or utility rates increased) at the local level? Can any city/developer combination qualify, or does it need to consider other factors, like current housing inventory? Who gains from the government subsidy? Does the developer make extra money, or will housing prices be lower to homebuyers?
Whoever on Gov. Noem’s team is working on this has probably already considered many of these questions, but we haven’t heard answers yet. And as far as we know, neither have legislators who have to pass the bill and appropriation. They will probably bring up issues that haven’t been considered yet. Sometimes great ideas have unintended consequences.
We’re eager to see the details, and hope the legislature debates it thoroughly. Only then will we get the results that the proposal promises.