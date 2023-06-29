The Lake County Commission and the Madison City Commission both approved a memorandum of understanding between the local governments this week (see Wednesday’s Daily Leader) concerning the SD-34 bypass, which runs west along S. 10th St. from S. Washington Ave. to Highland, then bends north to N.E. 2nd St.
The agreement sets in motion a potential plan for reconstructing the roadway and transferring its ownership from the county to the city. There are other elements to the agreement, including transferring a roadway east of Madison from the city to the county, but the rebuild and transfer are the main points.
There are still several items up in the air, including financing, but we’re very pleased with the agreement.
When fulfilled, the agreement should put to rest a point of contention that has been ongoing for years, even decades. When constructed many years ago, the bypass was intended for truck traffic heading west out of Madison on SD-34, allowing trucks to avoid stop signs, slower speed limits and a sharp turn. At the time it was built, the new roadway mostly bisected farmland.
Over the years, it became a busier thoroughfare with an industrial park, St. Thomas Cemetery, a municipal pool and park, other businesses and, more recently, Madison Regional Health. Various properties on both sides of the bypass were annexed into the city of Madison.
It became clear that eventually it would be a city road, but when would that take place? When a majority of property on each side was in the city limits? All the property? Hanging over the decision was the fact that the roadbed needed major, expensive reconstruction, having been built when loads were lighter and traffic was less.
Securing the financing is still a deal-breaker. We hope all entities will continue to pursue the funding to help make this agreement become reality.