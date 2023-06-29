The Lake County Commission and the Madison City Commission both approved a memorandum of understanding between the local governments this week (see Wednesday’s Daily Leader) concerning the SD-34 bypass, which runs west along S. 10th St. from S. Washington Ave. to Highland, then bends north to N.E. 2nd St.

The agreement sets in motion a potential plan for reconstructing the roadway and transferring its ownership from the county to the city. There are other elements to the agreement, including transferring a roadway east of Madison from the city to the county, but the rebuild and transfer are the main points.