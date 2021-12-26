Are Dakota Energy Board of Directors and manager members of the WAF Club?
W:
1. Wasting members’ money on numerous lawyers and court maneuvers.
2. Wasting time and money by holding controlled meetings, presenting one-sided, biased information, having only Guzman representative present, and handing out propaganda against East River and Basin Electric.
A:
1. Abusing members by subpoenaing, depositioning, and subjecting them to long, grueling interrogations.
2. Abusing the trust the members placed in the Board when elected by not following the bylaws, articles of incorporation, and South Dakota law.
3. Abusing the members by not letting them vote on petitioned articles.
F:
1. Frauding the membership by not notifying the members about the letter of intent, hiding the information in the letter of intent, and not informing members of the lawsuit against East River until after it was on the KELO news.
2. Frauding the members by misleading them in the Cooperative Connections, the cooperative’s newsletter, with meaningless minutes that contains no motions, no voting record by individual board members, publishing after a couple of months have gone by, announcing the next board meeting which has already passed, and not thoroughly mentioning all topics covered.
3. Frauding the members by saying members are not capable of making decisions about the cooperative after deliberately withholding information.
4. Frauding the members by not showing any savings by trying to go with a for-profit, out-of-region power supplier.
The members need to be thinking about board replacements. Women should make sure their name is on the membership list and consider running for the board of directors.
Before the election we need to have a listing of each candidate and their policies. Ballot counting needs to be witnessed.