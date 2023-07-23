The president of Stanford University is resigning because he said failures brought to light in a recent review by a panel of top scientists could raise questions about his ability to continue leading the school.
Why bring up this issue about a university far away from Madison? Let us explain.
The panel’s report — issued last Wednesday – determined that some published scientific papers on which President Marc Tessier-Lavigne was a main contributor included data that was manipulated. The panel also said he didn’t decisively correct mistakes in published papers as they were uncovered and had lapses in oversight of his labs at multiple institutions.
Tessier-Lavigne is a neuroscientist and has conducted research on degenerative brain lottos diseases and therapies for spinal-cord injuries.
He said he would step down as president at the end of August, but he said he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing the data were accurately presented.” We’re skeptical about this public statement, given the panel’s thorough analysis and conclusions, but that type of denial is often present in a resignation press release. Tessier- Lavigne said he would retract three papers, published in the journals Cell and Science in 1999 and 2001, respectively, and issue corrections on two others, published in Nature in 2004 and 2009.
The five-member scientific panel included renowned neuroscientists, a Nobel laureate and a former Princeton University president. The panel and Kirkland & Ellis reviewed more than 50,000 documents, including lab data and correspondence, received assistance from forensic image analysts and communicated with scientific journals, according to a copy of the report released Wednesday.
The reason we’re interested? The whole issue was triggered late last fall by an article published by the Stanford student newspaper. That’s right, the exposure of flaws in important medical research papers was done by journalists, and even more amazingly, by student journalists.
Many student newspapers around the country have faced headwinds in recent years. Many college administrations don’t like giving free reign to students to publish their viewpoints, especially when critical of college leaders. Far-left activists don’t want any opinions published that don’t align with their own opinions. It’s easier and more convenient to cut the budget for student journalism than to face head-on the issues that students bring up.
Journalism in communities like ours play a similar role with institutions like cities, counties and school boards. Reporting on issues that elected officials sometimes don’t want reported is a very important role played in a free country.
Student newspapers, community newspapers and all journalism efforts deserve respect and support for the critical work they do.