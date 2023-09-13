 Skip to main content
Op-Ed: Jose-Marie Griffiths is a deserving inductee

  • Updated
Jon Hunter

Dakota State University President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame Saturday, and we applaud her selection. We congratulate her and those who contributed to her success.

Dr. Griffiths joins eight other outstanding inductees who resided in Lake County, and she is among four associated with Dakota State University, including W.H.H. Beadle, Richard Gowan and Karl. E. Mundt. Other local inductees include Joe Habeger, John Green, James O. Hanson, Rev. Jeannie Sherman and Ardyce Samp. There are several other Hall of Famers who were in Madison briefly as students.



