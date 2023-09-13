Op-Ed: Jose-Marie Griffiths is a deserving inductee

Dakota State University President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame Saturday, and we applaud her selection. We congratulate her and those who contributed to her success.
Dr. Griffiths joins eight other outstanding inductees who resided in Lake County, and she is among four associated with Dakota State University, including W.H.H. Beadle, Richard Gowan and Karl. E. Mundt. Other local inductees include Joe Habeger, John Green, James O. Hanson, Rev. Jeannie Sherman and Ardyce Samp. There are several other Hall of Famers who were in Madison briefly as students.
But it’s fair to say that Dr. Griffiths earned her induction faster than any of the others, having moved here just eight years ago. We don’t know for sure, but we believe she may be the only inductee of the South Dakota Hall of Fame born outside the United States. A native of London, England, she is the daughter of educators. Dr. Griffiths studied sciences and became an inspiring researcher, teacher and leader herself. She worked as Vice President for King Research, Inc., and took ever-increasingly responsible roles at Bryant University, University of North Carolina, University of Michigan and University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Her leadership at Dakota State has been well-chronicled in the pages of the Madison Daily Leader, but her reputation as an outstanding educator reaches far beyond our region. She has been appointed as lead or key personnel for projects with over 28 U.S. Federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, NASA, and U.S. intelligence agencies. She served on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and has carried out projects with major corporations such as AT&T, Bell Laboratories, and IBM. She has been awarded three presidential appointments by two United States Presidents.
Her technical skills are extensive, but her leadership abilities are extraordinary as well, taking a great South Dakota institution such as Dakota State and effectively putting it on a national stage.
We’re honored to offer our congratulations to Dr. Griffiths, and look forward to more accomplishments at DSU in coming years.