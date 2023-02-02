On Saturday, Jan. 28, over 300 community volunteers gathered together at the Madison Downtown City Armory to pack over 87,900 non-perishable meals. This was an effort sponsored by Kids Against Hunger and Helping Kids Round First to provide meals to impoverished people in Nicaragua.
This was a wonderful outpouring of the generosity of the Madison community, as people from all religions and walks of life came together to feed hungry people.
On behalf of the two sponsoring organizations, I would like to thank all of the volunteers who braved the elements to come out on Saturday and give of their time to make this effort a success.
I would also like to thank the 30-plus people who came Friday evening to help set up for the event, many of whom showed up again on Saturday to pack meals.
An event like this doesn’t happen without significant financial support and logistical help. A big thank you to those businesses, civic organizations, churches and individuals who provided financial support.
Special recognition to Mustang Seeds and Lake County International for providing equipment to deliver the raw product and haul away the finished goods!
Again we express much appreciation to the Madison community for coming together to make this effort a great success.