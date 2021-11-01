Former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar passed away Sunday at the age of 92. He set a great example for the rest of us in many ways.
First, he accomplished much as governor when the executive branch held much less power. Terms were only for two years then, and the Legislature set the agenda for the state. Farrar was a lawyer by trade and served as a private practice lawyer, states attorney in Marshall County (he was born in Britton, the county seat) and county judge. In 1962, at the age of 33, Farrar was elected and served as the youngest South Dakota attorney general for six years. He was elected governor at age 39.
With his law background (and a business degree from USD), he worked as governor to boost South Dakota’s economy. This was well before there was an agency known as the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Farrar would get on the phone or travel himself to recruit and boost businesses. He also worked to reduce drug-related crime, signing a Narcotics Drug Act to more aggressively prosecute drug dealers.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and continued serving as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves for 15 years.
After he lost a re-election campaign to Democrat Dick Kneip, he returned to Britton to his law practice and banking interests. He continued growing his bank, mostly by acquiring smaller banks, including some on the verge of closing, into his 80s.
He certainly was well known for his physical fitness. Despite a very serious injury in high school which almost cost him a leg, he ran dozens of ironman triathlons (2.25-mile swim, 125-mile bicycle, then a 26-mile run). We saw him compete at a number of shorter triathlons in the last 10 years, where he would be acknowledged by the other participants as a great role model.
We admired Gov. Farrar, who was always gracious when meeting and working with others. His legacy should endure.