Some pollsters are like snake oil salesmen. They manipulate any question to achieve their targeted outcome.
Take, for example, the group Convention of States (COS). Are their polls asking, “Do you support putting fiscal restraints on the federal government?” Or, “Limiting its power?” Who wouldn’t agree with that? But their solution is to change the Constitution, pass a few amendments, and — voila! They believe all those goals would be accomplished! All the corruption would magically disappear, and the debt would supernaturally vanish. Sounds like pie in the sky.
But, limiting the federal government is what the Constitution already does. The Constitution is not the problem. The problem is lawmakers who do not obey the Constitution.
Do these pollsters mention that a convention would put our Constitution on the chopping block to do whatever unelected delegates and high-pressure special interests desire?
COS has already revealed its goal to “clarify” the second amendment. Some COS “salesmen” have advocated eliminating the Electoral College. A COS board member has already written a new constitution.
We as voters have the responsibility to study the Constitution and demand that our lawmakers obey it as their oath of office commands. And we must insist no tinkering with the Constitution.