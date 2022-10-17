Dakota State University’s second History and Ethics Forum will be held in Madison later this week, and the keynote speaker is a person we’ve admired for a long while.
Dr. Heather Wilson will speak on “Expanding the cybersecurity workforce,” a timely topic for DSU and its students. Her speech will be 5 p.m. Friday at the Beacom Institute of Technology building on campus and is open to the public.
Wilson is currently president of the University of Texas at El Paso, but not long ago, she was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. In between, she served as secretary of the United States Air Force. She also served as a member of Congress, representing New Mexico’s first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1998 to 2009.
While in Congress, Wilson focused on national security issues, serving on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services. To a large degree, the cybersecurity capabilities being taught at DSU are ultimately tied to national defense. Many DSU cybersecurity graduates are working for the federal government in national security roles.
She is also currently a member of the National Science Board, which oversees the National Science Foundation, an important agency for DSU’s expanding research capabilities.
We’re glad to see Dr. Wilson come to Madison and DSU to speak. We look forward to the evening and encourage residents to listen to this important topic.