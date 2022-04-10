After years of slow growth, the construction of new housing units in Madison has accelerated in recent years and shows few signs of slowing down.
When we say years of slow growth, we could just as well say decades. Madison has had several surges of housing construction, but the last substantial one was in the 1950s and 1960s. Yes, houses and apartments were built since then, but not substantial numbers.
We remember many conversations in recent decades about a shortage of available housing in Madison, often from large employers who said some new employees were choosing to live in towns such as Brookings and Sioux Falls because there were no homes available here. We know for a fact that some expansion plans among manufacturers were postponed or cancelled altogether because of the housing shortage.
In recent years, however, there has been new construction of single-family homes, duplexes, condominiums, townhouses and apartment buildings. The only category that is shrinking is mobile homes, which may be at a 50-year low.
The Cyber Estates development in the northeast part of town is a good example of accelerated growth. While other developments nearby essentially built one, two or three houses at a time, the Cyber Estates development put in infrastructure for 72 units and starting building homes without a buyer in place. The Lake Area Townhouses on S. Union Avenue also added dozens of units, assuming they would fill up modestly quickly. We understand they have, although units are still available.
Now a developer who already has interests in Madison has announced an intention to build senior living facilities adjacent to Madison Regional Health System. The announced plans include 31 assisted living and 19 independent living units. The master plan would be to add 20 townhomes to that area after the first phase is complete.
Dakota State University is continuing its growth, and at least one manufacturer is working on an expansion, so we’re hoping the new availability of all types of housing will help in the recruitment process. It’s a great step to further boost the city’s overall growth.