Madison has been a snowbound city for months, but it’s about to come alive with construction activity.

Getting an early start on the construction season can make a big difference for both people who need things done and the people who do the work. We’ve had seasons when the ground doesn’t thaw until April, or spring rains prevented anything from getting started until May or beyond. The reconstruction of SD-34 through Madison was delayed for those reasons, so much so that the project was finished a year late.