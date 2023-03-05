Madison has been a snowbound city for months, but it’s about to come alive with construction activity.
Getting an early start on the construction season can make a big difference for both people who need things done and the people who do the work. We’ve had seasons when the ground doesn’t thaw until April, or spring rains prevented anything from getting started until May or beyond. The reconstruction of SD-34 through Madison was delayed for those reasons, so much so that the project was finished a year late.
But despite huge piles of snow in early March, we’ve seen indications that contractors may get an early jump. Dirt work has begun, and pipe delivered, for the Lewis & Clark water pipeline parallel with SD-34 east of Madison. And construction crews removed the grandstand and pressbox at Trojan Field in the last week to make room for the new football field and adjacent building. Construction of new houses in the northeast section of the city is occurring on top of foundations that were poured last fall before the freeze set in.
If we do get an early start, this might just be the thing needed to help contractors who are behind schedule catch up. Substantial parts of the water infrastructure project throughout the city didn’t meet last year’s deadlines (most notably near Madison Elementary School) and need to be completed before going on to the next phases. The new water tower in the Lakeview Industrial Park was supposed to be finished last year and could be raised this spring.
A plant addition at Gehl Manitou may get under way when the weather allows, as will continuing work on the Veterans Honor Park on south Washington Ave. Finishing the new independent and assisted living facility east of Madisson Regional Hospital should get easier when the snow melts and the temperatures rise.
There are other projects in the city which haven’t been announced that could get started this year if contractors catch up on delayed work. We’re looking forward to continued economic growth and construction activity throughout 2023.