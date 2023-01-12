Local officials have been talking about the need for additional childcare options for years. The issue is common statewide problem and will be discussed in the legislative session that began earlier this week.
A quick observation might conclude that the easy solution is to: 1) build a facility, and 2) hire workers. Unfortunately, it isn’t that simple. It’s very complex.
However, it appears Madison is taking the important steps to head in the right direction. There are issues of the cost of building a facility (which could be quite expensive), where that money comes from, licensure rules, hiring qualified workers in a difficult hiring environment, potential subsidies to keep the cost reasonable to parents, the role of employers (who benefit indirectly by having more workers available) and many more.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation, partially funded by the city of Madison, is taking the lead. Executive Director Brooke Rollag has been laying the groundwork. One of the steps was announced late last week, as the LAIC has purchased land west of Madison along US-81. The proposal is to swap a portion of that land with the city to obtain a prime location near Westside Park. The remainder of the acquired land on US-81 would be used for other economic development purposes and may even help with flood mitigation efforts.
The proposed location for a daycare facility is a small softball diamond adjacent to Westside Park, which contains an Americans With Disabilities-compliant playground. The location isn’t far from large employers, such as Manitou, Persona, Falcon Plastics and Madison Regional Health. Highland Avenue is a priority snow-cleaning street.
In general, we like the location, although it is some distance from other large employers, such as Dakota State University, Madison Central Schools, Raven Industries’ two locations and other Lakeview Industrial Park employers. There is no single location that could be close to every large employer.
The other issues listed above will still need to be worked out, but we’ve seen behind-the-scenes progress on all of them. We wish more quality childcare choices could be provided quickly and easily, but it will take time. We’re glad to see the important steps announced last week.