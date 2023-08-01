Have you heard that Dakota Energy lost their federal lawsuit to break our contract with East River Co-op, appealed that decision to the 8th Circuit Court and lost again? Did you know that DEC dropped their lawsuit against 17 of its own members? Supreme Court next?
Who approved those actions and costs? Seventeen members paid thousands to defend themselves. Several members were even subpoenaed and deposed for hours. Why would the board do that to their own members?
What’s in the letter of intent the DEC board signed with Guzman Energy? They won’t show it to us. Did the board sign a non-disclosure agreement?
Why aren’t all the 25 ERC members suing them?
Isn’t it important to have your electricity provided by a trusted source with a decades-long track record of steady generation resources and staff experienced in energy markets? A source that has your interests in mind, that you own, where you have a director on the board that you voted for, and is committed to the cooperative principles.
Kingsbury Co-op changed their bylaws to prevent their board from doing this without a member vote!
Dr. Jacobs of Iowa State Univ. reminds us of the Cooperative Principles:
- Voluntary and open membership
- Democratic Member Control
- Members Economic Participation
- Autonomy and Independence
- Education, training, and information
- Cooperation among Cooperatives
- Concern for community
Do you believe in these principles? Do the incumbent Board of Directors? Do their actions confirm their views?
Is it time for a change of leadership? Please vote in Dakota Energy’s election of board members on Aug. 29. Transparency, shine the light of day into the darkness.
No, neither Basin Electric nor East River paid me to say this, and never has. Never.